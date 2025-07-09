Local Care Home Launches New Car Boot Sale
Organised by the homes Activities team, the event was a great success, with a variety of stalls offering pre-loved items, crafts, and household goods. The atmosphere was friendly and welcoming, and attendees enjoyed browsing, chatting, and making a few bargains.
Jayne Clarke said: “It was wonderful to see so many people come together and enjoy the day. Events like this help build connections between our home and the wider community, and we’re excited to make it a regular fixture.”
Following the success of the July event, Lindum House will now host a car boot sale on the first Sunday of every month, with the next one scheduled for Sunday 2nd August from 10am to 2pm.
Seller spaces are free, and anyone interested in booking a spot or finding out more is encouraged to email [email protected].
Lindum House is part of Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s leading care providers, committed to delivering high-quality, personalised care. The home offers residential, nursing, and dementia care for its residents in a warm and supportive environment.