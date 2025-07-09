Local Care Home Launches New Car Boot Sale

The Lindum House Care Home in Beverley hosted a lively car boot sale on Sunday 6th July, bringing together residents, staff, families, and members of the local community for a fun and social day.

Organised by the homes Activities team, the event was a great success, with a variety of stalls offering pre-loved items, crafts, and household goods. The atmosphere was friendly and welcoming, and attendees enjoyed browsing, chatting, and making a few bargains.

Jayne Clarke said: “It was wonderful to see so many people come together and enjoy the day. Events like this help build connections between our home and the wider community, and we’re excited to make it a regular fixture.”

Following the success of the July event, Lindum House will now host a car boot sale on the first Sunday of every month, with the next one scheduled for Sunday 2nd August from 10am to 2pm.

Residents, members of the community and sellers had a lovely time at the car boot sale launch.

Seller spaces are free, and anyone interested in booking a spot or finding out more is encouraged to email [email protected].