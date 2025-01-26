Local care home receives five star rating in food hygiene inspection
The Food Standards Agency visited the home unannounced on January 7 and the home, run by Barchester Healthcare, was rated five stars with nothing to improve upon.
The report stated Mount Vale had a very good standard of cleanliness and that all documentation was maintained.
Trudi Gillespie General Manager at Northallerton said: “We are delighted that Mount vale was rated five stars following the Food Standard Agency’s most recent inspection. The team at Mount Vale work so hard to ensure the home has the very best hygiene levels so it is wonderful to have everyone’s hard work recognised.”
Mount Vale care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Mount vale provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 62 residents from respite care to long term stays.