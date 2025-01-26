Local care home receives five star rating in food hygiene inspection

Mount Vale Care Home in Northallerton passed a recent inspection by the Food Standards Agency with five stars, the best possible rating.

The Food Standards Agency visited the home unannounced on January 7 and the home, run by Barchester Healthcare, was rated five stars with nothing to improve upon.

The report stated Mount Vale had a very good standard of cleanliness and that all documentation was maintained.

Trudi Gillespie General Manager at Northallerton said: “We are delighted that Mount vale was rated five stars following the Food Standard Agency’s most recent inspection. The team at Mount Vale work so hard to ensure the home has the very best hygiene levels so it is wonderful to have everyone’s hard work recognised.”

