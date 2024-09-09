Local care home resident celebrates 10 years

By Caroline Beale
Contributor
Published 9th Sep 2024, 15:04 BST
Betty is one of our wonderful residents at Leeming Bar Grange care home, and has celebrated 10 years of residency. We couldn’t let the day pass without celebrating the wonderful memories and beautiful moments shared throughout Betty's 10 years living with us!

Betty was presented with a beautiful bouquet of flowers and a Barchester pin badge by Deputy Manager Lesley to mark this special occasion. Karen the Chef made a beautiful cake for Betty which she enjoyed with her favourite beverages, (many, many cups of tea!), she welcomed visits from friends old and new who reminisced and shared with Betty how truly special she is.

Here's to celebrating a wonderful 10 years with you Betty. Here's to creating many more meaningful moments together.

General Manager, Katheryn at Leeming Bar Grange said: “We have had such a lovely day celebrating Betty’s 10-year anniversary. It’s so wonderful to see people celebrating our wonderful Betty”

Leeming Bar Grange Care Homeplaceholder image
Leeming Bar Grange Care Home

Leeming Bar Grange care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Leeming Bar Grange provides residential care and dementia care for residents, from respite care to long-term stays.

