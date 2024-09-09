Local care home resident celebrates 10 years
Betty was presented with a beautiful bouquet of flowers and a Barchester pin badge by Deputy Manager Lesley to mark this special occasion. Karen the Chef made a beautiful cake for Betty which she enjoyed with her favourite beverages, (many, many cups of tea!), she welcomed visits from friends old and new who reminisced and shared with Betty how truly special she is.
Here's to celebrating a wonderful 10 years with you Betty. Here's to creating many more meaningful moments together.
General Manager, Katheryn at Leeming Bar Grange said: “We have had such a lovely day celebrating Betty’s 10-year anniversary. It’s so wonderful to see people celebrating our wonderful Betty”
Leeming Bar Grange care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Leeming Bar Grange provides residential care and dementia care for residents, from respite care to long-term stays.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.