Local care home resident celebrates Diamond Wedding anniversary

A resident from Mulberry Court care home, in Rawcliffe, York has celebrated his 60th wedding anniversary with wife, Jean.

Geoff, a resident at Mulberry Court and his wife Jean met at Bradford Road football ground in 1960 before marrying at Great Horton parish church in 1965. Together they have three daughters and four grandchildren with their first great grandchild due in November! Geoff spent twenty-eight years as a policeman with West Yorkshire police and after re-locating to York he worked at York Courts until retiring in 2016.

Family and friends came to Mulberry Court to celebrate the couple’s special diamond anniversary with staff and residents. The homes hospitality team prepared a special lunch followed by bucks’ fizz and home-made cake as well as a card signed by all the team.

General Manager, Rachael Moss at Mulberry court said: “We have had such a lovely day celebrating Geoff and Jean’s anniversary. It’s so wonderful to see two people still very much in love after all these years!”

