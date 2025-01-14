Local care home shortlisted for prestigious national award

Barchester Healthcare’s stunning new care home, Highfield, located in Barkston Ash, Tadcaster, has been shortlisted for a Design Healthcare Award in the Best Exterior Design category. The home has been chosen out of hundreds of other entries from across the entire country.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Highfield is a stunning property designed by talented architects, Harris Irwin.

The home opened in May 2024 and offers bespoke person-centred residential, dementia and respite care in delightful surroundings for 66 residents. The primary aim of the design was to create a home that unites beautifully within its surroundings of estate parkland and an adjacent Grade II-listed church.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The building footprint creates an open courtyard space, landscaped in a manner reminiscent of country estate gardens. The design maximises the views of the surrounding rural landscape allowing residents, staff, and visitors to enjoy the outdoors whatever the weather.

BHC

Luke Owens, General Manager at Highfield commented: “The whole team here at Highfield is so proud to be shortlisted for this award. We are delighted to be chosen from all the other entries, it is wonderful for the home to be recognised. Highfield is a gorgeous property, we have so many lovely spaces and brilliant facilities for residents to enjoy here.”