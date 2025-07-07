Local care home summer fete brings the community together

Staff, residents, relatives and the local community came together at Mulberry Court in York to enjoy a Summer Fete that was held in the home’s grounds on Saturday 5th July.

Mulberry Court hosted a variety of themed activities throughout the afternoon including live entertainment from popular vocalist, John Kellow and welcoming regular visitor World War II veteran, Ken Cook to the home. The home also played host to York Inset Scooter Club and York’s very own Mayor and Sherriff who all thoroughly enjoyed the afternoon and ice-cream provided by local firm, Swirlz of Pocklington. Everyone who along to the homes popular annual event said “how much they had enjoyed it”.

Staff at Mulberry Court made everyone feel welcome and were delighted to see different generations having fun together. Visitors enjoyed plenty of refreshments, as Mike, volunteer and a member of the home’s activities team led the bar, everyone worked hard making sure that a great time was had by all – it really was a team effort!

Resident, Dorothy said, “I thoroughly enjoyed it. It was so lovely to sit with Ken and have a lovely long chat after seeing him on TV and both sharing an interest in the RAF while enjoying the entertainment, Zoe has put so much effort in to this afternoon and I am glad the weather held for her as I know at one point, she was worried we’d have to be inside.

Rachael Moss, General Manager at the home, said: “Staff at Mulberry Court are dedicated to making sure that the home is a hub of the local community, and this event, along with all their hard work, has definitely paid off. It was a resounding success!”