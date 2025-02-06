Local care home Thistle Hill donates to Harrogate Homeless Project

Staff and residents at Thistle Hill Care Home continue to support the Harrogate Homeless Project. The local charity Harrogate Homeless Project provides people experiencing homelessness with a safe place to stay and the support they need to build confidence and move towards independent living.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the past couple of weeks staff collected tinned items along with pasta, rice, breakfast cereals, tea and coffee as well as little extras including chocolates, and toiletries. The staff at Thistle Hill know their donations will be put to good use supporting a community.

Mandy Scott, General Manager at Thistle Hill Care Home said: “Staff, and friends of the home all donated very generously and it really is heart-warming to see how much people care about helping others who are less fortunate. Thanks to everyone who contributed. It will all be distributed to where it is needed most within our community."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A resident at Thistle Hill care home who helped with the packing said, “I think it is marvellous what you all do here, you are all so very caring and I am so pleased I have been of some help to you with this”.

BHC

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.