Local care home workers take on charity cycling challenge
Their aim was to raise money for Barchester’s Charitable Foundation which supports older people and other adults living with a disability or mental health problems by helping them to connect or re-connect with others in their local communities. Set up in 2000, this year marks the Foundation’s 25th year supporting individuals, community groups and small charities all across the country.
Over four days, from June 9th to 13th, a team of Barchester staff cycled over 225 miles through Dumfries, Cumbria, Lancashire and Cheshire, stopping at 17 care homes across Barchester’s North West & Midlands division to meet well-wishers, have a well-earned break and refuel before continuing on their way.
At Mount Vale Care Home in Northallerton, staff and residents embraced the challenge in their own way—using exercise bikes within the home to collectively reach an incredible 157 miles in four days, clocking over 27,000 minutes of movement.
To donate, please visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/tour-de-barchester-25
Trudi Gillespie, General Manager at Mount Vale, said: “It was fantastic to see our home come together in support of such a brilliant cause. Not only did we raise awareness and funds for the Foundation, but we also had a lot of fun keeping active, welcoming our local community, and making lasting memories, Our staff and residents loved helping them fundraise for Barchester’s Charitable Foundation which does such brilliant work helping to connect vulnerable people with their local communities.”