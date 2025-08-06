Local Community Centre Visits Care Home for Floral Crafts Masterclass
The event brought together residents and visitors for a joyful and creative session, filled with colour, conversation, and connection. Guests enjoyed working with a variety of floral materials and craft supplies, creating beautiful arrangements and decorative pieces while sharing stories, laughter and a good natter.
General Manager Jayne Clarke said: “It was a real pleasure to host Anna and Cathy from the ARK group. Their warmth and creativity brought such joy to our residents. Events like these are a wonderful way to strengthen our ties with the local community and offer meaningful, engaging experiences for everyone involved.”