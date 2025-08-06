Local Community Centre Visits Care Home for Floral Crafts Masterclass

Lindum House Care Home in Beverley was delighted to welcome Anna and Cathy from the ARK community group, based at Beverley Minster, for a special community-led floral arts and crafts afternoon.

The event brought together residents and visitors for a joyful and creative session, filled with colour, conversation, and connection. Guests enjoyed working with a variety of floral materials and craft supplies, creating beautiful arrangements and decorative pieces while sharing stories, laughter and a good natter.