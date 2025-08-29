Local community praised for heroic efforts as fires threaten Yorkshire holiday park

Caroline and Andrew Butterfield, owners of Grouse Hill Camping, Glamping and Caravan Park in Fylingdales near Whitby, have paid tribute to the extraordinary bravery and solidarity of their local community after moorland fires came dangerously close to destroying their park this week.

The family-run business, which sits alongside a 23-acre woodland, was evacuated as the fire spread to the borders of the site. While the fire service worked tirelessly on the front line, it was the rapid and selfless action of local farmers, residents, and even 16-year-olds newly licensed to drive tractors that have kept the flames at bay.

Caroline Butterfield said: "We simply wouldn’t still have a park if it wasn’t for our community. The farmers and young people who have hauled water tankers into hotspots, often at risk to their own safety, are the reason Grouse Hill still stands. We are overwhelmed by their courage."

Despite the scale of the fires and the danger posed to lives, livelihoods, and landscapes, government support has been slow to arrive. The Butterfields are calling for urgent action and greater resources to be deployed, including military and air support, to assist both the emergency services and local communities battling the blaze.

Grouse Hill is situated within the North York Moors National Park and carries an AA 4 Pennant Rating

"Help from central government should have come days ago," said Caroline. "Planes have only just been sent in to douse the flames. Local communities should not be left to shoulder this burden alone."

Debbie Walker, Director General of the British Holiday & Home Parks Association (BH&HPA), said: "What we are witnessing in Yorkshire is a powerful reminder of how holiday parks are deeply rooted in their local communities. Parks like Grouse Hill don’t just provide holidays, they are part of the fabric of rural life. When disaster strikes, it is neighbours, farmers, and local people who stand shoulder to shoulder with park owners.

"The local courage and solidarity are extraordinary, and we pay tribute to all involved."

Holiday caravan and touring parks already operate under strict fire safety regulations, including mandatory spacing requirements between units to reduce the risk of the spread of fire, said Debbie.