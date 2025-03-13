Local family launch #DoItForSimon Campaign, encouraging runners to support York Hospital

The family of Simon Middleton has launched a new fundraising initiative, the #DoItForSimon campaign, aimed at rallying local runners to take on personal challenges in support of York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The campaign seeks to raise £5,000 to thank the staff at York Hospital for their life-saving care, which helped Simon recover after a critical health scare in November 2024.

Simon, a seasoned runner with a passion for endurance challenges, has long been an inspiration to the running community. Over the past decade, Simon has completed remarkable feats, including 17-minute park runs, seven marathons in seven days, and 110-mile ultramarathons in less than 30 hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His dedication to running has inspired countless individuals, and he has given back to the community as a parkrun Event Director, Run Director, and Chair of York Postal Harriers, where he mentored and motivated other runners.

Simon Middleton running

In November 2024, Simon faced the ultimate challenge when he was admitted to York Hospital in critical condition. Thanks to the expertise and tireless efforts of the hospital’s medical staff, Simon received life-saving treatment and has been on a long, determined road to recovery. His rehabilitation journey continues, but his spirit remains unwavering as he faces each hurdle with the same drive that fuelled his running career.

Now, Simon’s family and friends are coming together to express their gratitude by supporting the very team of heroes who saved his life. The #DoItForSimon campaign invites local runners, walkers, and fitness enthusiasts to set their own personal challenges and raise vital funds for York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity.

Simon’s wife, Lucy, explained: “This is our opportunity to show appreciation for the healthcare professionals who saved Simon’s life and continue to support his recovery. Simon has always pushed himself to achieve the extraordinary, and now we’re asking the community to do the same in his honour. We’re so grateful to the doctors, nurses, and all the staff who have been with us every step of the way.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The campaign encourages participants to engage in their own fitness journeys - whether running, walking, or setting new personal goals - and to raise money for a cause close to Simon’s heart. With a fundraising target of £5,000, all proceeds will go directly to supporting the critical work of York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity.

To get involved and take on your own challenge for Simon, visit the #DoItForSimon campaign page on the York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity website.