Local family’s tractor run raises over £5,000 for the Children’s Ward at York Hospital

A charity tractor run, organised by Gemma and Simon Chapman, has raised a fantastic £5,770 for York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity.

The tractor run paraded through local villages in December, starting at Alne, passing through Tollerton and moving on to Easingwold. The event saw hundreds of people lining the streets to show their support.

The Chapman family organised the event as a way to give back to York Hospital after their son Bertie was cared for on the Children’s Ward. Wanting to show their appreciation, they rallied local farmers and tractor owners to create a spectacular convoy, bringing some winter cheer to the villages while raising funds for the ward that supported their family.

Becky White, Community Fundraiser at York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Gemma and Simon for their fantastic support of the Children’s Ward. They have put in an extraordinary amount of work to make the event such a success, and we are absolutely thrilled with the amount raised. Thank you so much to Gemma and Simon, as well as all the local businesses and individuals who have generously supported the event whilst helping to bring the local community together.”