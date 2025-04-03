Local garage celebrates golden anniversary with wild charity race adventure

No phones, little money, and seven mystery locations to find across West Yorkshire. That was the challenge tackled by Holmfirth's Muslin Hall Garage recently, as its owner swapped car repairs for charity capers during the company’s 50th anniversary year, helping raise a staggering £40,000 for Forget Me Not Children's Hospice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dubbed ‘Lost in West Yorkshire,’ Muslin Hall Garage's Steven Parr teamed up with friend James Macdonald to tackle the charity challenge inspired by the BBC's hit show Race Across the World. Muslin Hall Garage, a member of leading independent tyre and service network Point S UK, is currently celebrating five golden decades of service, so the race became both a community contribution and an unforgettable anniversary highlight.

"We're used to helping people get from A to B with their vehicles at Muslin Hall, but finding our own way across West Yorkshire without phones was a whole different challenge," said Steve. "Fifty years in business teaches you to be resourceful though!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair joined 19 other teams from Yorkshire businesses in the adrenaline - fuelled race that stripped participants of modern conveniences. Armed with only paper maps, travel cards, and barely enough food money to keep them going, they had to rely on their wits—and the kindness of strangers—to navigate the mystery route.

Muslin Hall Garage continues its 50th anniversary celebrations throughout 2025, with the successful completion of the Race Across West Yorkshire.

"Taking part in the Race Across West Yorkshire during our 50th anniversary year made the experience even more special," said Steven Parr, owner of Muslin Hall. "For five decades, we've been committed to serving our community, and participating in this fundraiser was a perfect way to give back while celebrating this milestone."

Organised by Forget Me Not Children's Hospice and supported by event sponsor RRG Toyota, the race started at 7am from Arthur's Café in Mirfield. Teams made their way through checkpoints including Forget Me Not's charity shop in Wakefield, Junction 32 Retail Park in Castleford, Kirkstall Abbey in Leeds, The Salt Brewery in Saltaire, The Alhambra Theatre in Bradford, and Halifax Piece Hall, before finishing at Russell House, the children's hospice in Huddersfield.

Following the race, all participants were celebrated for their fundraising efforts at a special event at Huddersfield's John Smith's Stadium. In total, the event raised £40,136 for Forget Me Not Children's Hospice, which supports babies and children with life-shortening conditions and their families across West Yorkshire.