Local groups supporting young people invited to apply for holiday funding

Local organisations and charities which support young people and groups of families facing challenges, are being invited to apply for funding for an unforgettable two-night activity break in a youth hostel in 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The long-standing Breaks Programme, which is operated by the 94-year-old charity YHA (England & Wales), is now open for applications.

In addition to part or fully-funded accommodation, full board catering is also provided as part of the two-night stay. The YHA Breaks Programme can also support with transport costs. Applications are open until Tuesday 10 December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each year the YHA Breaks Programme makes it possible for around a thousand young people living challenging lives to enjoy a small holiday in an amazing location and try out resilience-building activities like ghyll scrambling, canoeing and rock climbing.

Catapult building at YHA Castleton in the Peak District

YHA is actively inviting applications to the Breaks Programme from groups of young carers, young people in the care system or care leavers, refugee and migrant groups, young people with health conditions and young people and families from deprived areas.

James Blake, Chief Executive YHA (England & Wales) explained: “Our youth hostel network provides us with fabulous accommodation in beautiful locations, through which we can help young people connect with nature and the outdoors, giving them a break away. For many of them, it is their first night away from home, their first time in nature, or their first time in a protected landscape.”

YHA has more than 130 youth hostels in England and Wales, including National Parks, National Landscapes, coastal areas and towns and cities. Accommodation includes historic buildings like YHA St Briavel’s Castle in Gloucestershire, the iconic YHA Boggle Hole on the North Yorkshire coast, and YHA The Sill at Hadrian’s Wall in beautiful Northumberland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James added: “When YHA was established nearly 95 years ago, its charitable mission was to give young people an opportunity to spend time in fresh air and open countryside. Our Breaks Programme is the modern continuation of this mission. I hope local groups will apply to the fund and help us help even more young people.”

Gorge scrambling at YHA Buttermere

Charities, community groups and home education network groups based in England and Wales can apply for support to fund a break to a YHA hostel. Applications are invited for groups of young people (26 years and under) or groups of families.

To ensure the support gets to those with greatest need, YHA’s Breaks team works with the group leader of the trip to place a booking, ensuring that a residential break is suitable for the needs of the group.