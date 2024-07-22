Local head housekeeper and receptionist celebrate ten years of service

The head housekeeper and receptionist at Leeming Bar Grange in Leeming Bar have received a prestigious long Service Award in celebration of working at Barchester Healthcare for 10 years.

Julie Flint and Michelle Stocks, Head Housekeeper and Receptionist started at Leeming Bar Grange in July 2014 and have worked with residents and their relatives to ensure that their needs have been met over the years.

Adele Keenan, Employee Services Director at Barchester said: “I’m always pleased to hear stories about the long service of Barchester staff and am delighted Julie and Michelle have achieved this milestone. It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.”

Kathryn Billett, General Manager of Leeming Bar Grange Care Home said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating 10 years of loyal service with Leeming Bar Grange. Both ladies have demonstrated their dedication and loyalty to this home and its residents year after year. I speak for all of us here at Leeming Bar Grange when I say that I’m looking forward to many more years of working with Julie and Michelle!”

