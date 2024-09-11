Local housebuilder donates £1,500 to pregnancy loss charity

Local housebuilder, Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East, have donated £1,500 to Chasing Rainbows, a charity which offers support to women going through pregnancy and baby loss in the Hull and East Riding area.

Established in May 2019, Chasing Rainbows is a local pregnant and baby loss charity that offers a safe environment in which people can talk about their loss and gain the necessary help. They also have support for women going through recurrent miscarriages, infertility and pregnancy after loss.

The main aim and focus of the charity is the mental health and wellbeing of all the cases they support in the Hull and East Riding area. The wide range of services they provide include recurrent miscarriage, pregnancy and baby loss support, campaigning for advocacy and compassionate care, fertility coaching support for people struggling to have a baby and creating and supplying resources for EPAU, bereavement & rainbow teams in the NHS.

In 2021, Barratt Developments, which include the Barratt and David Wilson Homes brands, launched The Barratt Foundation. To date, £12m of funding has been donated to more than 1,000 charities across the country, much of which comes from the regional divisional Charity of the Year and monthly Community Fund initiatives.

This donation reflects Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East’s commitment to supporting community initiatives through the Barratt Developments Community Fund scheme. The scheme enables each division to donate £1,500 a month to a local charity or organisation working to improve the quality of life for those living in their area - £3.2m has been donated nationally via this route.

Samantha Catanach, Founder of Chasing Rainbows, commented: “This generous donation from Barratt Homes Yorkshire East is not just a financial contribution; it's a testament to the power of community support in helping families navigate the complexities of pregnancy and baby loss.

“We plan to use the donation to further enhance our support and be able to offer our services to even more people in the area. Together, we can provide essential care and advocacy, ensuring no one walks this journey alone.”

Daniel Smith, Managing Director of Barratt Homes Yorkshire East, added: "We are honoured to support Chasing Rainbows through our Community Fund. Our goal is to make a meaningful impact on the communities where we build, and by supporting Chasing Rainbows, we help ensure that families facing the challenges of pregnancy and baby loss receive the essential support and care they need.