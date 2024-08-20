Local housebuilder invites house hunters to First Time Buyer event in Beverley this weekend

Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East is inviting people ready to step on the housing ladder to a First Time Buyer event at its Queens Court and Minster View developments in Beverley.

On Saturday 24th and Sunday 25th August, between 11am and 4.30pm, house hunters can visit Barratt Homes’ Queens Court and David Wilson Homes’ Minster View to find out more about the housebuilder’s First Time Buyer offering.

At the event, potential buyers will have the opportunity to meet a member of the Barratt and David Wilson Homes sales team to discuss their requirements and the homes available. Exclusively on Saturday, visitors will be able to meet with a New Homes Mortgage Advisor, who will give advice on budgets, obtaining quotes, and affordability criteria. This advice will be available via phone during the event on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If the buyer reserves their Barratt or David Wilson Home in Beverley during the First Time Buyer weekend, property specific incentives will also be available on two and three bedroom homes. These include kitchen upgrades, flooring and £1,000 towards moving costs.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes will host a First Time Buyer event in Beverley this weekend

Homes currently available at Queens Court and Minster View range in price from £211,000 for a two bedroom and £298,000 for a three bedroom home.

Linzi Bentley, Sales Manager at Barratt Homes Queens Court and David Wilson Homes Minster View developments in Beverley, said: “Our upcoming event at our developments in Beverley is a great chance for any first time buyers to find out how to step onto the property ladder with a new-build home.

“Our sales team and New Homes Mortgage Advisor will be on hand to offer helpful, personalised advice, so that first time buyers can be as equipped with as much information as possible before committing to their first home purchase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We hope this event can showcase to first time buyers the benefits of purchasing a new-build home and how we can support them in making their move to Queens Court or Minster View.”

There are also a variety of buying schemes available for first time buyers in Beverley. These include the Key Worker Deposit Contribution as well as the Deposit Boost, which offers a contribution of up to £12,700 on selected plots.

Queens Court and Minster View are situated just a 15 minute walk from Beverley town centre, where residents can find an array of vibrant shops, cafes, and restaurants whilst still being surrounded by open green space such as Beverley Westwood. There is also easy access to the A1079 to Hull or York, making the development perfect for first-time buyers, families and couples alike.