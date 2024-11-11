Local housebuilder organises a Dr Bike event for Road Safety Week in Brough

Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East are teaming up with R-evolution Bike Charity to host a free Dr Bike event at its Hawk View and Stirling Park developments in Brough.

On Saturday 16 November from 10am to 4pm, local parents and children from in and around Brough will be able to head to Hawk View and Stirling Park on Baffin Way for a free bike service as part of Road Safety Week. This will include accredited cycle mechanics conducting safety checks, repairing any punctures, replacing worn out brakes and gear cables and performing general minor repairs to anyone who needs it.

Road Safety Week is an annual national campaign aimed at raising awareness about the importance of road safety and encouraging safer behaviours among drivers, cyclists and pedestrians. The week serves as a reminder of the shared responsibility to make roads safer for everyone, ultimately helping to prevent injuries and save lives.

The event aims to educate kids with the skills and knowledge that they require in order to safely cycle to and from school, reassuring parents that their children know how to be sensible when cycling out on the roads. Their bike safety checks will also mean that parents can confidently send their children off to school knowing that they are on a safe bike.

Throughout the event, if any faults are identified by the mechanics, adjustments will be made to the bike there and then, so long as it is not too large of a job. For anything that can't be fixed on site, the mechanics will let you know exactly what needs doing, also providing a rough guide to what it should cost at their bike shop at Trinity Market in Hull.

And, if attendees have any questions about their bike or even cycling in general, the team of mechanics are super friendly and approachable, with a wealth of cycling knowledge, so are available for tips and advice too.

Hanna Moore, Projects Manager at the R-evolution Bike Charity, said: “We’re thrilled to be hosting an event for Barratt and David Wilson Homes in Brough and to be sharing our knowledge of bike safety and repairs with people in the area. At this time of year, it’s so important to be equipped with everything needed to cycle safely during darker nights and a variety of weather conditions. So come along with your children to learn more about cycling, and even get a free safety check conducted on your bike whilst you're there!”

Hayley Mitchell, Sales Manager for Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East, commented: “We believe it’s essential to encourage children to spend more time outdoors and to support more sustainable methods of transportation, like cycling to school. However, we also understand the concerns parents may have, especially with shorter days and reduced visibility during darker afternoons and evenings.

“This is why we hold events like this, particularly during Road Safety Week, to help your children learn vital skills for cycling safety. Our aim is to equip young cyclists with the knowledge and confidence they need to navigate safely in low-light conditions and on busy roads, which starts with a bike in good condition. By focusing on maintaining their cycles, we hope to see more young cyclists enjoying the outdoors while staying well-prepared and visible.”