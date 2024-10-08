Local housebuilder supports North Yorkshire hospice

Local housebuilder Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West has donated £1,500 to St Michael’s Hospice to help the charity continue its vital work.

Saint Michael’s Hospice supports patients with terminal illness and ensures they and their families receive the care they need, when and where they need it. The hospice offers specialist care 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The donation was made as part of the Barratt Foundation, which is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder operates.

Tony Collins, Chief Executive at Saint Michael’s Hospice, said: “We’d like to say a huge thank you to Barratt and David Wilson Homes for its generous donation.

“As part of an independent charity, we rely on the generosity of our community to continue our care and support, and this donation will help us provide this service when it’s most needed.”

The charity helps provide high quality, compassionate hospice care throughout Harrogate, which includes outpatient services, inpatient care and care at home services for those living with terminal illness.

Speaking about the donation, Gavin Birch, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West, said:“We’re incredibly proud to support St Michael’s Hospice and the essential work it does across the county.

“We hope this donation will help the charity continue to provide its brilliant care for the community.”