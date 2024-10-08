Local housebuilder supports West Yorkshire community support charity

Local housebuilder Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West has donated £1,500 to Community Awareness Programme to help the charity continue its vital work.

Community Awareness Programme supports disadvantaged people both practically and emotionally. The charity raises issues surrounding homelessness, substance misuse, poverty, violence and abuse ensuring that the disadvantaged have a voice in their community.

The donation was made as part of the Barratt Foundation, which is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder operates.

Kevin Dobson, Project Manager at Community Awareness Programme, said: “We were overwhelmed with the donation we received from Barratt and David Wilson Homes.

“The funding will allow us to keep providing the vital services that we offer to all clients who are struggling. We have a dedicated team of staff and a large voluntary team who offer their time to those in need.”

The charity was founded in 1997 by Ernest and Elisabeth Hibbert and has now grown to providing a variety of care and support that include provisions of emergency basic needs including food, clothing and showers.

The charity also helps people find housing, employment and education solutions as well as basic life skills development, such as how to cook and manage money.

Speaking about the donation, Gavin Birch, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Yorkshire West, said:“We’re incredibly proud to support Community Awareness Programme and the essential work it does across the county.

“We hope this donation will help the charity continue to provide its brilliant care for the community.”