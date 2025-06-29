Local housekeeping assistant celebrates 10 years of service with Mulberry Court

A housekeeping Assistant at Mulberry Court in Rawcliffe, York has received a prestigious 10-Year Service Award in celebration of working at Barchester Healthcare for ten years.

Jilly now a member of the housekeeping team started at Barchester in June 2015 and has worked with residents and their relatives to ensure that their needs have been met over the years.

Adele Keenan, Employee Services Director at Barchester said: “I’m always pleased to hear stories about the long service of Barchester staff and am delighted Jilly has achieved this milestone. It is dedication like this that ensures our residents are provided with a happy place to live.”

Rachael Moss, General Manager of Mulberry court said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating ten years of loyal service with Jilly, she has demonstrated her dedication and loyalty to this home and its residents year after year. I speak for all of us here at Mulberry court when I say that I’m looking forward to many more years of working with Jilly!”

Jilly celebrates 10 years at Mulberry Court in Rawcliffe

Mulberry Court care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Mulberry court provides residential care, and nursing care for sixty-one residents from respite care to long term stays.

