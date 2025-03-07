Local Infant School Celebrates ‘Life-Changing’ Donation
Pupils and staff from the school were this week on hand to receive a cheque from Persimmon representatives in the company of Huddersfield MP Harpreet Uppal.
The money will go towards a forest school - an integral part of the school’s curriculum offering children the chance to learn in a natural environment.
Local MP Harpreet Uppal said: “I was delighted to attend the cheque presentation at Netherton Infant and Nursery Primary School with Persimmon. I know this will particularly help with the upgrade of the Forest School shelter, so that pupils can learn in the natural environment. I really enjoyed meeting the fantastic staff and pupils and I look forward to coming back once refurbishments have taken place.'”
Emma Barker, Headteacher at Netherton Infant and Nursery School, said: "The recent donation of £5,000 from Persimmon is truly a life-changing contribution to our little school, and I would like to express my sincere gratitude for this generous support for our forest school!
“In today’s fast-paced and often screen-dominated world, children are in dire need of opportunities to engage with the outdoors and to learn in a natural environment. Our forest school offers just that — a unique space where children can explore, discover, and thrive beyond the four walls of a classroom.”
James Parkin, Land Director Persimmon West Yorkshire, said: "We are thrilled to support Netherton Infant and Nursery School with this donation. The Forest School is a wonderful initiative, and we hope it provides a great learning place for current and future pupils.”