Local Infant School Celebrates ‘Life-Changing’ Donation

A school in Huddersfield is celebrating after winning a donation to fund a new forest school. Netherton Infant and Nursery School has netted £5,000 from Persimmon after applying for funding via the housebuilder’s Community Champions initiative.

Pupils and staff from the school were this week on hand to receive a cheque from Persimmon representatives in the company of Huddersfield MP Harpreet Uppal.

The money will go towards a forest school - an integral part of the school’s curriculum offering children the chance to learn in a natural environment.

Local MP Harpreet Uppal said: “I was delighted to attend the cheque presentation at Netherton Infant and Nursery Primary School with Persimmon. I know this will particularly help with the upgrade of the Forest School shelter, so that pupils can learn in the natural environment. I really enjoyed meeting the fantastic staff and pupils and I look forward to coming back once refurbishments have taken place.'”

Picture – Harpreet Uppal, MP for Huddersfield, Emma Barker, Headteacher, Netherton Infant and Nursery School, James Parkin, Land Director, Persimmon West Yorkshire, and Ben Bowman, Strategic Land Manager, Persimmon West Yorkshire, present a cheque to various pupils from Netherton Infant and Nursery School.

Emma Barker, Headteacher at Netherton Infant and Nursery School, said: "The recent donation of £5,000 from Persimmon is truly a life-changing contribution to our little school, and I would like to express my sincere gratitude for this generous support for our forest school!

“In today’s fast-paced and often screen-dominated world, children are in dire need of opportunities to engage with the outdoors and to learn in a natural environment. Our forest school offers just that — a unique space where children can explore, discover, and thrive beyond the four walls of a classroom.”