Local invited to exclusive viewing of inside Beverley's brand new retirement community at sparling open week

A retirement housebuilder in Beverley is hosting a showcase Sparkling Open Week for local retirees on the hunt for their dream home.

Taking place between Tuesday 19th November and Saturday 23rd November, the event will give locals the chance to learn more about the McCarthy Stone Retirement Living Plus development, Westwood Manor on Langholm Close.

Throughout the week, the McCarthy Stone team will be on-hand to answer any questions, from purchase options to apartment plans. Guests will be treated to a glass of fizz and invited to take a tour of the professionally styled show suite and exceptional facilities at the development.

With appointments available between 11am and 4pm, bookings are required and can be made by calling 0800 882 1829.

Louise Flynn, Divisional Marketing Manager for McCarthy Stone, comments: “With the UK’s growing ageing population, there is an increasing need to create more purpose-built homes and wellbeing-focused retirement communities designed to help older people live happier, healthier lives. All our developments, including Westwood Manor, are created with community and independence at their heart to meet this demand. We therefore look forward to showcasing this at our upcoming Open Week and welcoming local retirees to discover how they can live life to the fullest.”

Providing the over 70s with style, function, and a taste of luxury living, Westwood Manor is home to 51 beautifully appointed one and two-bedroom retirement apartments. Homeowners enjoy access to fantastic facilities, including a large landscape garden and well-appointed lounge for regular social events and a chance to unwind, along with a hotel-style guest suite to accommodate overnight visitors and a chef-run bistro serving freshly prepared meals daily.

For peace of mind, an Estate Manager is on-site around the clock to ensure everything runs smoothly and provide domestic assistance and personal care tailored to individual need. All properties are also fitted with state-of-the-art security, including a 24-hour emergency call system and door camera entry.

Purchase prices for a one and two-bedroom retirement property at Westwood Manor start from £239,500 and £339,500 respectively.

More than nine out of 10 customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year it has taken part in the survey.