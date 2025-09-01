Local ladies knit next cargo of aid together for Ukraine

A team of ladies and Rotarians from Bradford and Huddersfield have worked tirelessly to make, gather, sort, wash, press and pack much needed items of clothing and essentials for Ukraine; for a shipment that has just been delivered from Huddersfield to the war-torn country.

Some of the ladies live and work at Czajka Care Group’s Brookfield Care Home and Fairmount Park retirement homes in Nab Wood near Saltaire; and they have been making, collecting and sorting clothing and bedding. Several are members of the knit and natter group, and they have been knitting premature baby clothes for Ukraine.

The knit and natter group already knits hundreds of bonding blankets for Bradford Royal Infirmary’s Neonatal Unit, but when a local Nab Wood resident asked for help, they jumped at the chance to make a difference.

Fiona Lidstone-Green, who lives in Nab Wood and is a member of The Rotary Club of Shipley, which meets at The Clubhouse at Fairmount Park, said: “It all started because a fellow Rotarian was collecting old candle wax to send to children in Ukraine, who use it make small candles to send to their fathers on the front lines. I love candles and was happy to help and wondered what else I could do. My husband had an operation on his foot and when I tried to return his crutches to the NHS they didn’t want them, so I contacted the Rotary Club where my friend was sending the wax to, to see what else they needed for Ukraine; and that’s when I found out about the Huddersfield to Ukraine Humanitarian Aid Group.”

The knit and natter group at Czajka Care Group’s Fairmount Park Clubhouse.

The group is based in Huddersfield, and it sends out monthly lists of what is needed and then drives out the aid in a 44-tonne artic truck. The group first started taking supplies a week after the Russian invasion, and three and a half years later, continue to make regular deliveries - the latest delivery was the 24th trip to date.

Fiona added: “The thought that someone in Ukraine is using my husband’s old crutches resonated with me and I wanted to help more. A lot of what they need is hospital equipment, medication and beds, which we can’t provide, but other things on the list included corned beef, as its nutritious, keeps well and can be opened without a tin opener, so we collected that one month. Then another list asked for premature baby clothes and even though I knit, I’m not that fast, so I mentioned it to Terry Salcombe who lives at Fairmount Park, and he put me in touch with the nit and natter group at Czajka Care Group and we have been inundated with bags of beautiful baby clothes.

“Another nit and natter group that meets in Saltaire has also made donations and so many Rotarians and their wives have all been knitting like mad too! I could cry because it’s inspired so many people to help and the vans for the latest trip were absolutely full!”

Activities Coordinator, Andrea Ingham, from Brookfield Care Home, said: “Fiona, our residents, everyone in the Rotary Clubs, the team of six women and one young man in Huddersfield who sort everything, and of course the drivers from the Huddersfield to Ukraine Humanitarian Aid Group, are making a real difference. The truck drivers risk their lives and are wonderful. It’s easy to see all the madness happening in the news and think you can’t do anything to help, but all these people coming together like this means packages made with love and hope reach people who really need them.”

Fiona added: “We are all part of a WhatsApp group, and we get updates from the Huddersfield to Ukraine Humanitarian Aid Group whilst they are out there, and it’s incredibly humbling to see first hand how the packages are helping. We will be collecting for the next trip, and we are so grateful to The Rotary Club of Shipley who have donated money for fuel.”

Another group that also contributes hugely to the cause are the Hookers and Clickers, a group of 200 people, who have been knitting for the Huddersfield to Ukraine Humanitarian Aid Group for over three years.