Local live-in care provider helps to raise over £700 with summer tea party

Over £700 has been raised at local charity Skipton Step Into Action’s fundraising Afternoon Tea, sponsored by local live-in and home care provider Promedica24. Skipton Step Into Action, with whom Promedica24 has now signed a year-long sponsorship agreement, provides vital support to vulnerable individuals and families across Skipton and the surrounding areas.

This latest fundraising activity was the charity’s ‘Step Into Summer Tea Party’. The event had a turnout of 106 people and guests enjoyed afternoon tea, freshly made sandwiches, and a selection of cakes. Attendees were also entertained with live music from the Skipton Choir, and had the chance to try their luck at bingo and a raffle.

Local businessman and Regional Partner at Promedica24 Gary Derbyshire also volunteered at, and supported, the event. The money raised will be used to help support Skipton Step Into Action in their mission to tackle loneliness and strengthen community connections by offering practical help to local people such as shopping, prescription collection, and companionship.

Promedica24, which provides flexible hourly and 24/7 live-in care services to allow people to maintain their independence in their homes, regularly supports local initiatives in the areas where it operates.

Promedica24 is also a sponsor of Kendal-based charity Wheels for All, which enables disabled children and adults to take part in cycling activities, and Harrogate-based charity Supporting Older People (SOP). Promedica24 sponsored SOP’s Summer Ball last year, which raised over £14,000 to support the organisation in its mission of alleviating loneliness often experienced by older people living on their own.

Gary Derbyshire, Regional Partner at Promedica24 Lancashire, North Yorkshire & South Cumbria, said: “As live-in and home care providers, we know that everyone can struggle with loneliness sometimes. This is why initiatives like Skipton Step Into Action, which bring local people together and provide support for vulnerable individuals, are essential for the wellbeing of our community.

“At Promedica24, we believe in giving back to the communities we serve, and this partnership is a natural extension of our commitment to supporting people to live independently, with dignity and companionship. I want to thank everyone who attended the summer tea party – it was a real pleasure to volunteer, and I am looking forward to the next event already!”

