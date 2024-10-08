Local live-in care provider sponsors Yorkshire dementia charity Inter-Hub Games

Local live-in care provider Promedica24 has sponsored the inaugural Dementia Forward Inter-Hub Games, a month-long event which brought together Dementia Forward Hubs across North Yorkshire and was designed to engage and uplift individuals living with dementia.

The Dementia Forward Hubs are community spaces created to provide day services and support for individuals living with dementia. The Hubs offer a safe and engaging environment where people with dementia can participate in various activities that stimulate mental and physical well-being and provide much-needed respite for caregivers.

Hubs in Burton Leonard, Barmby Moor, Poppleton, Acomb, Richmond, Settle, Gargrave, Northallerton, Welburn, and Green Hammerton were first instructed to create a team name and team flag. They were then invited to participate in activities such as Only Connect, where participants passed magnets around their group to try and create the longest connection, and Tiddly Pong. The Richmond Hub, managed by Carol Sherwood, emerged victorious in the games, and Promedica24 North Yorkshire, Lancashire & South Cumbria proudly presented them with the Promedica24 Trophy, and gave out medals to all participants.

Promedica24, which provides flexible live-in care services to allow people to maintain their independence in their homes, regularly supports local charities in the areas where it operates. Promedica24 sponsored Dementia Forward's Winter Ball last year, which raised over £7,000, and are sponsoring the Ball this year, too. Promedica24 also sponsored local charity Supporting Older People’s Summer Ball this year, which raised over £14,000 to support the organisation in its mission of alleviating loneliness often experienced by older people living on their own.

Gary Derbyshire, Regional Partner at Promedica24, commented: “As live-in carers, we have seen firsthand how the demand for dementia care has increased over the years and, as a Dementia Champion, I know the impact that this condition has on families. This is why we are extremely proud to sponsor Dementia Forward and their invaluable work in supporting those living with dementia, and their families.

“Putting on such fun and interactive events is a great way to engage those living with dementia and their carers. It was fantastic to see all teams competing for the big prize and really getting involved in the games. A special commendation goes to Carol and her team at the Richmond Hub for their remarkable enthusiasm and dedication!”