Local mental health organisations unite to boost support for young people

Mental health charities, Northpoint and Invictus Wellbeing, have teamed up to support a national initiative aimed at expanding the children and young people’s mental health workforce.

Both organisations are increasing their capacity to deliver hundreds more mental health interventions for children and young people facing challenges such as anxiety and low mood.

This collaboration builds upon their six-year partnership with the Calderdale Open Minds (CAMHS) initiative, a partnership of organisations who deliver signposting, advice, and mental health interventions for children and young people.

A key development of this partnership is the integration of psychological training placements from the Greater Manchester Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust. Invictus Wellbeing are hosting three trainee children and young people’s practitioners, and one systemic family practitioner. These practitioners will undertake university-based training, as well as providing hands-on mental health support to young people.

New Invictus Wellbeing trainees with Northpoint’s Senior Children and Young People’s Wellbeing Practitioner (L-R Gemma Handover, Madeleine Robinson, Nicola Hanson, and Kylie Gaygill).

Danny Hutchinson, CEO at Invictus Wellbeing, said: “This is a fantastic step forward in multi-agency working. By combining the expertise and resources of partners within Calderdale, we’re ensuring young people have access to timely, effective, and accessible mental health support.”

This work aligns with the national Children and Young People’s Improving Access to Psychological Therapies programme, an NHS England and Health Education England funded initiative, aimed at improving current Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS). By training practitioners to deliver early intervention support in community settings, Invictus Wellbeing and Northpoint are making significant strides in improving mental health outcomes for children and young people.

Northpoint will play a key role by providing clinical supervision, group reflections, and ongoing support to the trainee practitioners.

Joe Hanney, Assistant Director for Children and Young People’s Services at Northpoint, added: “This partnership reflects our commitment to addressing mental health challenges in young people through innovative collaboration and workforce development. We’re proud to support the next generation of mental health practitioners, while ensuring young people in Calderdale receive the help they need.”