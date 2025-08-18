Local MP gives seal of approval to affordable housing development

An MP has hailed the success of a landmark partnership between two local housing associations which has delivered an award-winning affordable housing development in her constituency.

Lizzi Collinge, Member of Parliament for Morecambe and Lunesdale, recently visited Rawthey Meadows in Sedbergh, which earlier this year was named Best Affordable Housing Development at the Northern Housing Awards, recognising its contribution to sustainable and inclusive housing in the region.

Ms Collinge praised the project as "a brilliant example of what can be achieved through thoughtful design, strong local partnerships, and a real commitment to community needs."

The development comprises 34 affordable homes, available through a mix of affordable rent, social rent, and shared ownership, alongside 15 privately owned homes. A local ownership policy ensured that residents from the surrounding communities were given first opportunity to purchase these homes.

Lizzie Collinge MP (left) with Helen Simpson (seated), Niki Stockton and Michael Jones, Broadacres' Director of Development and Investment.

The homes were built by Broadacres Housing Association and the affordable properties are being managed on its behalf by South Lakes Housing.

Built to high environmental standards, all homes feature renewable energy air source heat pumps, enhanced fabric insulation and have achieved an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of B. These measures significantly reduce both household energy bills and the environmental footprint of the development.

Lizzi Collinge, MP for the area said: “This development is exactly the kind of homes that are so desperately needed. By offering local, beautiful and affordable homes, local families have been able to stay in or return to Sedbergh and keep the town thriving.

“I was pleased to visit one of the homes which is part of the social housing managed by South Lakes Housing Association. I was impressed by the high standard of the home, and the energy efficiency. The home was warm, welcoming and perfectly presented.

“Following the commitment of £39bn for social homes from the Deputy Prime Minister, I hope to see more developments like this one in villages across Morecambe and Lunesdale.

“Rural housing stock is an issue which I have spoken about multiple times down in Parliament, and this site proves how new developments can be so sympathetic to existing communities.”

Helen Simpson, Chair of Broadacres, said: “We were delighted to welcome Lizzie to our award-winning development. We share her desire to see more affordable rural housing schemes in areas where property prices high so rural communities like Sedbergh remain sustainable for future generations of local people.”

Niki Stockton, Director of Customer Experience at South Lakes Housing said: “We’re incredibly proud to have partnered with Broadacres on this outstanding rural scheme. By working together, we’ve been able to deliver high-quality, energy-efficient homes that truly make a difference for local people.