Local MP visits eye clinic in York and backs easier NHS access

L-R Melanie Andrew, Optegra Commissioning Director, Luke Charters MP, Narin French, Optegra York Clinic Manager, and Chris Chisholm, Optegra Director of Clinical Services.

Optegra Eye Clinic York welcomed Luke Charters, MP for York Outer, to tour its advanced facilities and witness the impact of its NHS cataract services on the local community.

Since opening in September 2023, the clinic has provided 5,000 free NHS cataract procedures, significantly reducing waiting times and improving access to vital eye care. The clinic’s partnership with the NHS ensures that patients can receive treatment within just weeks of referral, helping to ease pressure on local hospitals and deliver timely care.

His visit also coincides with Optegra launching drop-free cataract surgery for all NHS patients. This innovation means that Optegra patients can reap the benefits of an injection during their procedure so that they do not need to apply four weeks of several different types of drops at various times of day.

Luke Charters met with members of Optegra’s leadership team, including Director of Clinical Services Chris Chisolm and NHS Commissioning Director Melanie Andrew, as well as clinical staff and patients currently undergoing treatment.

Luke Charters MP has an eye health check at Optegra Eye Clinic York

He praised the collaboration between Optegra and the NHS, highlighting its importance in maintaining accessible healthcare for York residents.

Luke said:

"It was a real pleasure to visit Optegra Eye Clinic, and meet the team, as they celebrated their remarkable milestone of 5,000 surgeries completed just last week!

“Their life-changing services have made a real difference to countless people across York, including members of my own family.

Narin French, Clinic Manager, with Luke Charters MP at Optegra Eye Clinic York

“The services and technology they provide are exceptional, with patients at the heart of everything they do.

“I’m grateful for the dedication and care of the entire team and the positive impact they continue to make for thousands across York. The investment that Optegra has made in York is clearly making a difference for NHS patients in the local area.”

Optegra’s Melanie Andrew added:

"The local team and I were delighted to meet Luke and welcome him to the clinic today.

Optegra Eye Clinic York

“We spoke openly about the pressures the NHS is placing on the sector with its current changes to care and its partnership with the independent sector, such as limiting patient referrals by imposing extensive minimal wait times; and how this is negatively affecting patients. It was reassuring to hear that he shares our commitment to prioritising patient care above all else.

“Across England, we are eager to support the NHS and continue to be a dependable service helping patients avoid unnecessary waits for treatment. We are so pleased to be offering local people surgery at our York clinic and providing their NHS treatment within just a few weeks of referral.”

Clinic Manager for Optegra Eye Clinic York, Narin French, explained the cataract procedure:

"Cataracts affect around one in three adults aged over 65 years and are a natural age-related clouding of the lens of the eye. The only treatment option is a pain-free surgical procedure to remove the clouded lens and replace it with an artificial intra-ocular lens, which provides clear and bright vision.

“Many of our patients are surprised at how quick the procedure is and the enormous difference it makes – like seeing the world in HD! To have treatment at Optegra Eye Clinic York, patients simply need to ask their optometrist or GP to refer them here."

In addition to NHS cataract services, the clinic also offers private treatments including enhanced lens options and vision correction procedures. However, its core mission remains supporting the NHS in delivering fast, high-quality care to those who need it most.