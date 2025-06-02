Local mum wins a year's supply of flowers from Aldi

A local mum from Hull has won a year’s worth of flowers from Aldi following a national competition.

Betty Day scooped the prize after Aldi asked shoppers across the UK to nominate their mums and motherly figures to receive a year’s supply of flowers to mark Mother’s Day earlier this year.

The retired Home Care Officer, who was nominated by her daughter Sarah, will get a seasonal bouquet of flowers delivered straight to her door each month, courtesy of local family-owned business and long-term supplier to Aldi, JZ Flowers.

JZ Flowers, which is located in Newport, has partnered with Aldi for more than 30 years, supplying British seasonal and year-round bouquets, making it one of Aldi’s longest-standing suppliers.

Aldi received more than 500 nominations for its Mother’s Day giveaway, which is the first of its kind.

Betty Day said: “Finding out I’d won a year’s worth of flowers was such a lovely surprise. I really enjoy getting out in the garden whenever I can and having fresh flowers around the house now too will be such a treat.

“I can’t say thank you enough to my daughter Sarah for nominating me, and to Aldi for choosing me as the winner.”

Julie Ashfield, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldi, said: “We know how important it is to cherish the mums and motherly figures in our lives, and we’re always looking for ways to help our shoppers celebrate their loved ones.

“We absolutely loved reading all the heartwarming entries we received, but we felt that Sarah’s nomination of her mum Betty really stood out, making her a wholly deserving winner of our flower giveaway.”

For shoppers wanting to brighten up their table with a seasonal bouquet, Aldi offers a wide range of fresh cut flowers from prices as low as £2.25.