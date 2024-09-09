Local North Yorkshire animation company wins top film awards in New York

Owl House Studios Ltd is a Whitby-based film animation company and its founder, Jess Cope lives in Burniston village. Owl House are a proudly North Yorkshire company who consistently manage to win top film awards for music artists such as Metallica, Passenger, Avantasia, Opeth and Steven Wilson. The founding partner Jess Cope has worked with Tim Burton on such films as Frankenweenie as well as the TV series, Postman Pat and The Clangers.

The music video entitled Beautiful Scarecrow was produced by local animation company, Owl House Studios Ltd in October 2023 for a new track by top prog rock artist, Steven Wilson. The track is part of his latest album, The Harmony Codex which was released on the 29th September 2023.

The idea behind Beautiful Scarecrow is based around a situation where a highly contagious disfiguring disease has mysteriously appeared in a world dominated by a shady corporation creating a forced separation between those who are infected and those who are not.

We follow a great inventor, forced to hide behind a mask to shield his disfigurement from the society above ground. A victim of the contamination, who has only an old stuffed toy rabbit for company, he is fascinated by the world above and makes scavenging trips to the surface to gather artifacts of a world he can never know, or be part of.