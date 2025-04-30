Local nurses take on daring challenges to bring comfort to families at Scarborough Hospital

Two passionate teams from Scarborough Hospital are lacing up their boots and taking to the skies this summer, all in aid of raising vital funds for a cause close to their hearts

Cristina Lambert and Anna-Rose Adams, student nurses on the Beech Ward at Scarborough Hospital, are leading a group of fellow student nurses on a 25-mile sponsored walk from Settrington Beacon to Filey on Saturday, August 9. Their goal is help bring warmth, closeness, and a sense of home to those experiencing life’s most difficult moments.

Meanwhile, Cassie Halpin and Julie McHugh, both palliative care clinical nurse specialists, are preparing for a daring sky dive on 14 June 2025, to raise funds for a very special addition to the hospital’s End of Life Care provision.

Both teams are raising money for a ‘cuddle bed’ - a specially designed hospital bed that allows loved ones to lie side-by-side during those final, precious moments. These beds bring comfort, connection, and the chance to simply be present - to hold hands, share memories, and say goodbye in the most human way possible.

Katie Conduit and Cassie Halpin, palliative care clinical nurse specialists at Scarborough Hospital began exploring the idea of introducing a cuddle bed to the hospital, recognising the profound impact it could have on patients and their loved ones during end-of-life care. Their research into the benefits logistics of acquiring such a bed sparked interest and support within the hospital.

The beds will be used in the Autumn Rooms at Scarborough Hospital, a dedicated space for compassionate End of Life Care. The initiative is part of the Autumn Project, supported by York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity.

Cassie Halpin, Palliative Care Clinical Nurse Specialist, explained: “Julie and I are taking to the skies not just to raise money, but to give a family the chance to hold their loved one close when it matters most.

“We're fundraising for a cuddle bed, so no one has to face their final moments alone. Your donation will make this possible. Please help us bring comfort when it's needed most."

Cassie and Julie’s JustGiving page has already raised £550 of their £2,000 target. Christina and her fellow student nurses have raised £810 towards their £1,500 goal, and both teams are cheering each other on every step - and leap - of the way.

Donate to the Sky Dive fundraiser: www. bit.ly/AutumnProjectSkydive

Support the Student Nurse Walk: www.bit.ly/StudentNurseWalk

Together, these healthcare professionals are making a difference beyond the bedside. Let’s help them reach their targets and give families the chance to hold each other close when it matters most.