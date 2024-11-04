Local opticians supports employee in gaining their Bradford Street Angels wings

A local opticians is calling for winter warmer donations as a member of staff becomes a regular Street Angel for Bradford.

Specsavers Girlington first teamed up with Bradford Street Angels – a charity that helps vulnerable adults during the nighttime economy - earlier this year, with three members of staff volunteering on a temporary basis.

Now, Specsavers administrator Paul Garnett has become a permanent member of the team and will be supporting with their nighttime patrols which take place every Friday between 8pm and 2am.

According to the charity, tasks can vary ‘from the serious to the mundane’, with the Angels doing everything from clearing up abandoned glasses and bottles to reuniting friends and contacting emergency services.

The team also play a key part in looking after people who are homeless in Bradford, handing out warm clothing, such as gloves, scarves, hats and sleeping bags.

Paul says: ‘The work Street Angels do is incredibly rewarding and fulfilling, so much so that I signed up to be a fixed member of the team after just one session.

They play a crucial role in keeping Bradford’s most vulnerable people safe.’ For members of the local community wanting to support Bradford Street Angels, Specsavers Girlington is taking donations of any winter clothing that can be handed out on Friday and Saturday nights to those in need.

Lorraine Betts, chair of Bradford Street Angels, says: 'It’s been great to have Paul join us out on patrol. We have a lot of fun together as well as helping anyone who might need assistance. We welcome anyone from Specsavers – customers or staff - to volunteer with us!' To donate, visit the Specsavers Girlington at Victoria Shopping Centre, Thornton Road.