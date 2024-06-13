Local photo retailer shares the perfect gift ideas this Father’s Day

With Father’s Day just around the corner, it’s time for York residents to find the perfect gift that will make any dad smile. Although choosing a special present can be challenging, a local photography expert is offering their top gift ideas.

To help York shoppers step away from the traditional aftershave, beard oil and BBQ equipment, York Digital Image has shared four inspiring gifts that any dad would love to receive.

Steve Kershaw, Owner of York Digital Image, a PHOTO by Fujifilm partner, on 8 Bridge Street in York, said: “Every year, children of all ages set out in search of the perfect gift for Father’s Day – something their dad can keep and cherish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Although many gifts may be appreciated, they’re often not revisited. Thanks to our photo printing services, beloved pictures with dads on a phone or camera can be brought to life through a variety of different gifts that he can enjoy for many Father’s Days to come.

“Here are our top four gifts that any dad would love this Father’s Day.”

A classic photo book: “If your dad likes to read, why not gift him a photo book filled with precious memories? On each and every page, you can print your cherished moments on high quality Fujifilm Satin 170gsm paper with personalised messages that your dad will revisit for many years to come.” Enlarge a precious memory on canvas: “If there’s a photo with your dad that you both love then why not take it out of your camera roll and make it big – up to 12”x18” in size. Create a new eye-catching canvas wall display of your best images together that will catch everyone’s attention. From a family portrait to a special occasion, this thoughtful gift will pull on your dad’s heartstrings and make him think of you every time he passes by.” A collage to treasure: “We have so many photos and memories stored on our phones that it can be hard to choose just one image for a Father’s Day gift. Why not make things simple by creating a collage of your best moments together? “By choosing images from across different decades, you can tell the story of your relationship together, or a yearly special event you both enjoy. No matter what you decide, you can be sure a collage will beautifully visualise the role your dad plays in your life.” Personalised poster: “Looking for an even bigger way to print? Our personalised poster printing service enables you to create an eye-catching display on Fujifilm Satin Inkjet Paper. Why not print multiple posters to decorate your dad’s office? Don’t worry, we won’t tell if there are more pictures of you than your siblings!

Loading....

“With our digital photo printing, your images will come to life on high-quality Fujifilm Original Photographic Paper and are guaranteed to leave dad smiling long after Father’s Day has passed.”

York Digital Image offers a wide range of photo printing services both in-store and online using the latest Fujifilm technology. From restoring old photos to printing new memories, PHOTO by Fujifilm retailers have a variety of offerings that customers can utilise to create permanent replicas of their cherished moments. Fujifilm has been supporting independent local businesses and its owners since 1996 with partnerships across the UK and Ireland.