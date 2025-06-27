Local primary school receives donation from Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey North Yorkshire recently made a donation to Fairfield Primary School, a highly respected school in Stockton-on-Tees.

The £500 donation went towards football goals and posts to go on the school field, and is just one of the ways Taylor Wimpey engages with and supports the local community surrounding its Hartburn Grange development.

This donation was made to enhance the school's playground activities, allowing children to develop their physical abilities and wellbeing.

Rob Birtwhistle, Head Teacher at Fairfield Primary School, said: “I’m certain many of our pupils will benefit from Taylor Wimpey's kind donation, which we are very grateful for. Watching the children stay active by playing outside together with the new football goals alongside building new friendships is really wonderful.”

Fairfield primary school

Nicki Hope, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey North Yorkshire, said: “We are delighted to be able to support Fairfield Primary School by expanding their play area with more options for the children. We're not just about building great homes, we really care about giving back to the communities where we build. It means the world to us knowing our donation will help these kids learn and grow together.”