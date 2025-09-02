Local Slimming World consultant warns quick fixes won’t deliver lasting weight loss

With private users of Mounjaro now facing bills of up to £330 a month for weight-loss injections, an East Yorkshire consultant is reminding people that lasting change doesn’t come from medication alone, but from community, accountability and healthy habits that last.

Former ITV Calendar News reporter Fiona Dwyer, now a PR consultant and coach, runs a Slimming World group in North Ferriby. She says there’s never been a more important time to offer people genuine, ongoing support in making healthy changes that stick.

“Lasting weight loss isn’t about quick fixes, it’s about building simple, sustainable habits around what we eat, drink and how we move. What I hear time and time again from new members is how surprised they are by the emotional support in group. Yes, they’re losing weight, but they’re also working through the things that have held them back for years."

Eli Lilly, the manufacturer of Mounjaro, announced last month that the cost of the highest dose will jump from £122 to £330 per month from September. While the NHS has negotiated discounted rates, around 1.5 million people in the UK are believed to be using weight loss drugs, with an estimated 90% paying privately via pharmacies or online clinics.

It comes as Slimming World has seen a growing number of members joining group while taking injections, looking for the support and structure needed to maintain their results long term.

In a recent Slimming World poll, more than a third of consultants said they had welcomed new members who were on weight loss medication. And a separate survey of members taking injections revealed that:

Nine in 10 said being part of a group where others truly understand the ups and downs of losing weight was invaluable

said being part of a group where others truly understand the ups and downs of losing weight was invaluable 82% felt more confident about keeping the weight off once they stopped taking the medication

felt more confident about keeping the weight off once they stopped taking the medication 63% joined specifically because they wanted help building sustainable habits

“Group isn’t just a weigh-in,” says Fiona. “It’s a safe space where we look at the ‘why’ behind our habits - the emotional triggers, the routines and the beliefs we hold about ourselves. That’s where real change starts.”

Medical research backs this up. A University of Oxford study found that most people regained the weight they lost on injections within a year of stopping the drug - and often returned to their original weight within two years without new habits in place. That’s why the UK’s health watchdog NICE now recommends structured advice and ongoing support to prevent rebound weight gain when coming off weight loss medication.

Slimming World’s own data suggests the approach is working.

68% of members who joined while taking weight loss medication said they’ve now learned how to eat a balanced diet they can stick to

of members who joined while taking weight loss medication said they’ve now learned how to eat a balanced diet they can stick to 89% said losing weight with others is more enjoyable - and more effective - than trying to do it alone

“We’re living in a time where more than 64 million people in the UK are overweight or living with obesity,” says Fiona. “It’s a challenge for families, communities and the NHS, but support is out there - and it works.”

Since taking over her North Ferriby group 3 months ago, Fiona’s members have already lost 451 pounds – that’s just over 32 stone – between them. But for her, the numbers are only one part of the story.

“What makes Slimming World different is the accountability, the encouragement and the community spirit that runs through every group. People come for weight loss - but they stay because of the support, the belief and the friendships they form. We give people the tools they need to live well for life.

“So whether you’re following our plan, have had surgery or are using weight loss medication, you’ll always get a warm welcome and the support you need to make lasting changes - right at the heart of your local community.”