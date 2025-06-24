Local swim school celebrates 15 years in business

Local swim school, Puddle Ducks West Yorkshire recently celebrated its 15th successful year in business, providing swimming lessons to children across the area.

Led by owner, Jenny Brown, the business has grown to considerable success and popularity over the last 15 years, now with 16 employees and teaching 540 children across seven pools, creating a strong reputation in the area for the swimming lessons they provide.

Providing classes for babies and pre-schoolers right through to Swim Academy for school-aged children, Puddle Ducks West Yorkshire credit their loyal customers and passionate team as driving forces behind their success and have no plans to slow down.

Jenny commented: “This anniversary is a real testament to our loyal employees and customers who have supported us throughout the years and helped us to build a strong reputation”.

She continued: “Looking back, I am so happy I took the plunge and started my own business with Puddle Ducks, the last 15 years have been incredible and as a team we look forward to supporting so many more families with their swimming journey in the future and enabling their children to develop a love for swimming and all that brings”.

The swim school takes an innovative approach to swimming, employing highly trained teachers who can identify a child’s level of ability and adapt lessons and activities accordingly. Puddle Ducks also has small class sizes and incorporates rhyme and movement based on extensive child development research. Through these techniques, they can nurture confidence and encourage natural swimming ability.