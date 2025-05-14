Local Yoga Teacher Honoured for Transforming Lives Behind Bars

A dedicated Yorkshire yoga instructor has been crowned a Community Champion for her voluntary efforts bringing healing and hope to young offenders.

Emma has been presented the Community Champion Award at the British Wheel of Yoga’s (BWY) Heart of Yoga Awards, shining a spotlight on her extraordinary work teaching weekly yoga and meditation classes at a youth offenders’ institution.

Emma supports boys aged 15–18 who face a range of challenges including neurodiversity, learning disabilities, behavioural issues and trauma. Her weekly classes have become a valued part of the young people’s routine, offering a sense of calm.

After completing a specialist Yoga in Prisons module through The Prison Phoenix Trust in 2023, she developed a trauma-sensitive approach designed to help make yoga an accessible practice for people in prisons.

Emma being presented with her award by BWY Yorkshire Committee members: Clare Walker, Lucy Croucher, Emma, Claire Hall andJayne Pennock (from left to right)

“In my classes, we practise balancing, moving and being still, alongside breathing techniques, focus and calmness,” said Emma. “Yoga is a powerful tool for building self-awareness and resilience.

I’m so happy to receive this award – not just for myself, but because it shines a light on the young people I support. They deserve to be seen for their potential, not just their past. This recognition helps show that positive change is possible.”

Emma accepted her award at a yoga event in Harrogate on Sunday 11 May, presented by members of the BWY Yorkshire Committee. The Heart of Yoga Awards, launched by the BWY – the National Governing Body for yoga in England and Wales – celebrate volunteers who selflessly offer their time and energy to bring yoga into communities across Britain.

