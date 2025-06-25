Locals celebrate opening of new community hub

Outwood Primary Academy Park Hill proudly celebrated the grand opening of its new Community Hub, 'Hub House', in Eastmoor, Wakefield. The event held on Friday, 20 June, marked a significant milestone, officially launching a vital new community resource poised to offer crucial support and opportunities. The hub will support children and families from Outwood Primary Academy Park Hill, Outwood Primary Academy Greenhill, and Outwood Academy City Fields, while also providing many opportunities for wider community involvement.

Academies Trust (OGAT), said: “The opening of this Community Hub is a momentous occasion for the community and as a Trust in the development of our Family and Community work.

“We are thrilled to see our vision - a future where our schools are firmly at the heart of our communities, taking shape. Hub House will undoubtedly help break cycles of disadvantage for generations to come.”

The grand opening event, attended by local dignitaries and community leaders, featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony and guided tours of the new facility. Visitors were able to learn more about the hub's services while enjoying refreshments, including sweet treats baked by the pupils at Outwood Primary Academy Park Hill. Hub House is a true testament to community collaboration. The project was supported by a significant community grant from Wakefield City Council, which helped fund many essential items from furniture to supplies needed for the renovation.

Crucially, Amco Giffen, led by Dave Timlin, provided invaluable assistance through its company's community pledge. Numerous volunteers dedicated many days to painting, repairing the roof, building new steps, installing blinds and thoroughly cleaning the premises. The support from Amco Giffen, including the donation of furniture for both the Hub House and the school, was instrumental in bringing the project to completion, and it continues to be a vital partner.

Claire Jackson added: “We also extend our sincere gratitude to the parent volunteers and children from Outwood Primary Academy Park Hill and Outwood Academy City Fields who generously gave their time and effort to help prepare the hub for its opening.”