London-based buyout firm Sullivan Street new owners of local private rehab

The UKAT Group - which runs the local rehab Oasis Recovery Bradford- has successfully acquired new ownership from major private equity firm Sullivan Street Partners whilst at the same time the Government has finally inflated drug and alcohol treatment budgets across Bradford by a staggering 92%.

The injection of long-awaited investment into tackling the drug and alcohol crisis across Bradford should flatten the curve of drug and alcohol deaths in the area.

In 2022, 45 deaths related to drug poisoning were registered in Bradford- up 28% from just 35 in 2019, before the Covid-crisis landed.

In Bradford in 2022, 101 people died from alcohol-specific causes; the highest number of alcohol-specific deaths in the area ever recorded. This was a 25% increase since the previous year (81 deaths) and a 53% rise in alcohol-specific deaths since 2019, when 66 people lost their lives to alcohol before the pandemic.

The UKAT Group, which runs eight residential treatment facilities including Oasis Recovery Bradford, welcomes the new ownership from Sullivan Street. They will provide the support needed to expand the UKAT Group’s treatment footprint, reaching more addicts in areas where drug and alcohol deaths are rising. The operation of Oasis Recovery Bradford remains unaffected by the UKAT Group’s new ownership.

Last year, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) granted Bradford Council with a budget of £2,607,065 towards their 2023/24 drug strategy spend.

According to analysis by the UKAT Group, Bradford Council now has a staggering 92% more money to spend on drug and alcohol treatment services in their area, as their 2024/25 budget now stands at £5,031,235.

For the first time since 2012, councils like Bradford Council have a protected budget allocated for inpatient detoxification only- a service that the UKAT Group provides as standard.

In Bradford, this amounts to an inpatient detoxification budget of £148,618.

Clients typically admit into Oasis Recovery Bradford rehab for a period of 28 days, inclusive of a 7 day detox, followed by an intense and effective residential therapy programme. The UKAT Group’s sobriety rate stands at 95% one year after leaving treatment.

Daniel Gerrard, Managing Director at the UKAT Group which operates Oasis Recovery Bradford comments;

“We’re thrilled to welcome new ownership under Sullivan Street Partners. We have a positive history with the team and they know the industry, our business and most importantly, our desire and drive to help as many people suffering with addiction as possible, and they’ll undoubtedly be able to help us achieve our mission.”

Layton Tamberlin, Managing Partner, Sullivan Street Partners comments; "The addiction treatment market is chronically unserved, and we are delighted to have acquired a leading pioneer. We look forward to supporting Daniel and the team at Oasis Recovery Bradford as they grow the business and expand its facility footprint and service offering."