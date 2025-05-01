London marathon success for Liz

Congratulations to Liz Hamilton who completed her first London Marathon on Sunday in an amazing time of just over five hours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liz, from near Bradford, is an Auditory Verbal Therapist supporting deaf babies and children to learn to listen and speak and have the same opportunities as their hearing peers through the family-centred play-based programme.

After gaining the coveted London Marathon place Liz knew that she wanted to raise money to help more deaf babies and children as Auditory Verbal UK receives no Government funding to deliver the therapy programme. She also chose another charity close to her heart Tourettes Action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a veteran hill runner who has completed three 3ltra marathons you would imagine the London Marathon would be a walk in the park, but Liz explained: “I much prefer running through woods, on trails and up and down the hills in Yorkshire, so the London Marathon posed a huge challenge to me. But it lived up to all the expectations. The atmosphere and crowd were amazing and helped me to get to the finish line.”

Liz with her London Marathon medal - Congratulations

“I am so grateful to all the support I received both through my training and on the day and especially to all those who donated. To know that I have done something I ultimately enjoy (although perhaps not at mile 20!) to help raise money to support more deaf babies and children have the same opportunities as their hearing peers is a fantastic feeling, especially now I have crossed the finish line.”

It’s not too late to sponsor Liz – you can read more about her story here and donate via her justgiving page. And if Liz has inspired to take on your own challenge, whether it’s a marathon, a family fun run, a triathlon or a virtual event find out more and sign up here.