Long-time Local Care Star Nicky Tough rises to Care Manager at Guardian Angel Carers, York

After more than two decades of caring for others across York and the surrounding areas, Nicky Tough has been promoted to Care Manager at Guardian Angel Carers, York - a well-earned recognition of her passion, experience, and dedication to delivering high-quality care with true heart.

Nicky joined the Guardian Angel Carers, York team in 2023 as their very first CareAngel, and quickly made an impression with her warmth, professionalism, and natural leadership. Now, she’ll guide and support current and future CareAngels to thrive in their roles, helping them to deliver compassionate, high-quality care that enables more people to live independently and with dignity in their own homes.

“She’s a real local gem,” says AJ Jane, who alongside her sister Debbie Burchall, own Guardian Angel Carers, York. “Nicky leads with kindness, and truly understands what great care looks like. We’re thrilled to see her take this next step.” Debbie adds "Nicky has already shown her leadership skills during her role as Care Supervisor, I am excited to see how she flourishes as a leader, inspiring our team of CareAngels”

A Career Built on Compassion

Nicky Tough, Guardian Angel Carers

Nicky has always known care was her calling. At just 17, she began working in a small residential care home. Since then she’s never looked back. Over the years, she’s built valuable experience across a range of care settings - from residential care homes and domiciliary care to complex one-to-one support - developing expertise that’s as impressive as it is meaningful.

Her compassionate approach to care was shaped not only by the breadth and depth of her work, but also by personal experience. When her grandmother was diagnosed with dementia, Nicky stepped in to care for her.

“Looking after my grandmother really deepened my commitment to person-centred care,” she says. “It taught me so much about patience, love, and really seeing the person behind the diagnosis. That experience has stayed with me ever since”

It also inspired her to specialise in dementia care and complete further training in neuro-rehabilitation - skills that are becoming increasingly important, with over 900,000 people in the UK now living with dementia, a number that continues to grow each year.

Alongside her hands-on experience, Nicky has worked hard to build her professional knowledge. She holds Level 2 and 3 qualifications in Health and Social Care and is currently studying for her Level 5 Adult Leaders.

“We believe that care should be professional, personal, and full of heart,” says AJ. “Nicky embodies all of that.”

Leading With Care

When Nicky joined Guardian Angel Carers in 2023, she was searching for a workplace that truly valued a healthy balance between career and family life. She believes she found exactly that with a company whose values and CareAngel pathways put carers wellbeing front and centre.

“They appreciated the passion and experience I brought to the role, but also supported my family commitments, making me feel instantly at home.”

Nicky feels honoured to now serve as York’s Care Manager, and will be leading by example to ensure she builds a team that will provide the care she would want for her own family - while making sure her team also has time for theirs.