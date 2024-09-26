Looking to lower your alcohol intake? Participants needed to take part in new research study

The University of Sheffield is looking for people who want to reduce their alcohol intake to take part in a new study which aims to understand what influences their decision to drink and test new approaches to help people to cut down.

Many people enjoy a tipple, but alcohol misuse is the biggest risk factor for ill-health, disability and death among 15-49 year-olds in the UK.

The team of researchers at the University of Sheffield is investigating a new method to help people who drink more than 28 units of alcohol per week - the equivalent to roughly 14 pints of beer or three bottles of wine - reduce their alcohol consumption.

The study, led by Professor Matt Field, Dr Amber Copeland and Cameron Crook, aims to understand how environmental factors and decision-making processes contribute to alcohol addiction.

Cameron Crook, researcher at the University of Sheffield’s School of Psychology, said:“Many factors from biological to social influences affect a person’s vulnerability to developing problems with alcohol. Where people live, who they socialise with, and how much money they have play a big role in whether they will develop a problem with alcohol.

“The famous 1970’s Rat Park experiment showed that when rats have access to addictive drugs, if they also have access to lots of fun and enriching activities, they choose not to consume the drugs.The same is true for humans: if people live in a stressful environment, lose their job, or don’t have rewarding things to do, they are more likely to choose alcohol instead of healthier options.”

He added:“Previous research has shown that when people repeatedly choose alcohol over other options, their brains start to react more strongly to alcohol and cause them to choose drinking over other activities they previously would have enjoyed doing.

“Alcohol addiction is a complicated problem, but scientists are learning more about it every day to help people live healthier lives.”

By offering participants in this study small financial rewards for taking days off from drinking, researchers hope to influence brain chemistry and shift behaviour towards healthier choices. The goal is to develop techniques that can empower individuals to make more conscious decisions regarding their alcohol consumption.

