Lost art of letter writing brought to Greenacres care home residents

Founded in 2020, Give a Few Words encourages people to write letters to and share interests with those living in care homes.

Having signed up to receive a letter, the Greenacres residents were thrilled to open their envelopes and find cards, arts and crafts, and poetry all tailored to the information they had given about their own hobbies and interests.

92-year-old resident, Jackie Gledhill, said, ‘What a lovely surprise! I’ve spent the last hour going through my pack, it’s really wonderful – a very nice treat.’

Another resident, 95-year-old Mary Jones, added, ‘It really made my day.’

Sarah Tomczynski, the Home Manager at Greenacres, said, ‘Receiving such personal, handwritten letters is truly special in a world where email and text is more convenient. To take to the time to write a letter is meaningful, and our residents really enjoyed reading them.

‘Feeling part of the wider community and forming new friendships is also so important to our residents, so we’re very excited about our new partnership with Give a Few Words.’

You can find out more and meet the residents at Greenacres at the home’s Chatty Café event every Tuesday afternoon from 14:00 until 16:00, where all are welcome to enjoy a cuppa, cake and chat.

For more information call 01484 855 390, email [email protected] or visit idealcarehomes.co.uk.