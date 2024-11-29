Lotherton: I visited the ‘underdog’ country estate to check out its Christmas Experience
While Temple Newsam, Harewood House and Castle Howard are some of the most well known country estates in Yorkshire, I always like an underdog.
Lotherton, Temple Newsam’s smaller sister, is complete with an Edwardian Hall, enchanting gardens and a Wildlife World.
Visitors are invited to see what life was like in Edwardian times, visit the historic stables and marvel at the carriage displays. I was here for the busiest time of year with their famous Christmas Experience.
As soon as we parked up we were greeted by a path of lights.
These became increasingly enthralling the closer we got to the house with a fairy dell garden and illuminated walled gardens in sight.
On reaching the hall, we had a taste of an Edwardian Christmas similar to how the Gascoigne family who used to reside here would have enjoyed it.
It was magical and an easy wander especially for the younger ones. We then made our way to Elf Village.
Here yurts contain pay as you go craft activities which are scattered around the edge.
At one end is a large yurt with a cafe bar and the other end is an open fire for toasting marshmallows. One of the cabins is also home to Mrs Claus.
We had pre booked a slot to see the main woman. The warm glow of the lights inside welcomed us inside.
Here Mrs Claus read a story while the kids sat around the table decorating baubles.
It was then time to visit the North Pole where Santa lives, complete with his own snow machine. We went on a winter wonderland adventure to meet Santa through a maze of snowy trees.
Our first stop was to meet the elves with an interactive story including a craft activity. We then went on to a wishing well before meeting Santa.
We just had enough time for a quick woodland walk.
It’s a one kilometre stroll complete with incredible illuminations and lights. In hindsight I would have done this first to ensure we had enough time.
There’s also a Christmas market and a Christmas shop as well as more illuminations in the gardens.
Lotherton is lovely for a gentle day trip or a memorable Christmas experience at night. It’s perfect for those with younger kids than other more well known estates with vast grounds.
What I do love about Leeds Galleries and Museums locations and activities is that everything is educational.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.