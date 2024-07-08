Lovell Homes announces exclusive golden ticket event at Garrett Grove development in Skelmanthorpe

Lovell Homes is thrilled to announce an exclusive Golden Ticket event at their highly anticipated Garrett Grove development in Skelmanthorpe.

This special event, set to take place on Saturday, July 20, offers potential homebuyers the perfect opportunity to learn more about the upcoming development and secure their dream plot with exclusive benefits and incentives available this weekend only.

Garrett Grove, nestled in the charming village of Skelmanthorpe, will present a stunning collection of high-quality, stylish homes designed to meet the diverse needs of modern families. The development is set to feature a range of three and four-bedroom homes, each thoughtfully designed with contemporary finishes, spacious interiors, and sustainable features.

Potential homebuyers securing plots on the new development will have a range of exclusive offers, including the Own New Scheme, Mortgage Contributions, Deposit Boosts, Flooring Throughout, and much more.

Sarah Lancaster, Regional Sales Manager at Lovell, explained: “We are excited to welcome potential homeowners to our exclusive Golden Ticket event at Garrett Grove. This is a fantastic opportunity for buyers to discover more about the upcoming development and the location and learn more about the home moving process and the schemes we are able to offer.”

Attendees will also have the opportunity to speak to the sales team about the available homes and schemes, such as the Assisted Move Scheme and Helping Hands, meet with Part Exchange experts from The New Homes Group, and speak to an independent mortgage advisor from Mortgage Pathways.

Mark Finch, Mortgage and Protection Adviser, at Mortgage Pathways, added: “The Golden Ticket event is the perfect opportunity for prospective homeowners to explore their financing options and gain valuable insights into the new homebuying process in a no-pressure environment. We’ll be around to provide advice and answer any questions, ensuring buyers feel confident and informed as they take the exciting step towards securing their dream home."

Event Details:

Date: Saturday July 20

Saturday July 20 Time: 10am-5pm

10am-5pm Location: Garrett Grove, Saville Road, Skelmanthorpe, Huddersfield, HD8 9ED