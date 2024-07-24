Lovell hosts its annual golf tournament to raise over £5,000 for The Rob Burrow Centre

Lovell, a leading new home developer, proudly hosted its annual golf tournament, raising an impressive £5,500 in support of The Rob Burrow Centre.

The event, held at Wakefield Golf Club, brought together employees, partners and community members for a day of friendly competition and charity giving.

The funds raised through the event will go towards supporting the opening of The Rob Burrow Centre. The centre will be dedicated to supporting individuals living with Motor Neurone Disease (MND), which is a cause close to the hearts of many at Lovell.

Robert Adams, Regional Managing Director at Lovell, said: "We are thrilled to have hosted such a successful event. The generosity and enthusiasm of our participants and sponsors were truly remarkable, and all of us at Lovell extend a heartfelt thank you to you all for getting involved. The money raised will go a long way in supporting the opening of The Rob Burrow Centre.”

Paul Watkins from Leeds Hospitals Charity added:"We are incredibly grateful to Lovell and everyone who participated in the annual golf tournament. Their dedication and generosity will make a meaningful difference to those living with motor neurone disease.”

The golf tournament builds on previous charitable initiatives this year, which have included a marathon, football match and various internal activities. With current fundraising efforts sitting at over £10,000, Lovell looks forward to expanding this partnership with The Rob Burrow Centre through further planned activities.

