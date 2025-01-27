Lovell plants new tree and bench at Kirk Ella development in partnership with local council
The new tree replaces an infected oak that had to be removed during the construction of the development. The oak’s removal was necessary to ensure the safety and longevity of the area’s natural environment. Now, thanks to the collaboration between Lovell and the council, the space has been rejuvenated with a vibrant new tree that symbolises growth and sustainability. A new bench has also been installed, providing a tranquil spot for residents and visitors to enjoy the revitalised surroundings.
The project at The Sycamores is part of a broader initiative to create sustainable and welcoming communities. The grant-funded tree planting not only restores greenery to the area but also underscores the company’s dedication to environmental stewardship. Councillor Gary McMaster played a pivotal role in securing the funding and bringing together the necessary stakeholders to make this vision a reality.
Speaking at the tree-planting ceremony, Councillor Gary McMaster said:
“I’m proud to see this project come to life. The new tree and bench are wonderful additions to The Sycamores’ development, offering residents a place to relax and connect with nature. This is a great example of what can be achieved when local authorities and developers work together for the benefit of the community.”
Robert Adams, Regional Managing Director at Lovell added: “At Lovell, we’re committed to creating spaces that residents can be proud of. The Sycamores bench and tree project is a reflection of that commitment, and we’re grateful for the council’s support in making this happen.”
Residents have already expressed their appreciation for the effort, with many noting how the new tree enhances the beauty of the area while the bench offers a perfect spot for quiet reflection.
This collaboration between Lovell and the council sets an inspiring example of how public and private partnerships can lead to meaningful community improvements. Lovell looks forward to continuing its work in creating thriving neighbourhoods that promote both environmental and social well-being.