Lovell signs sponsorship deal with Thirsk and Northallerton Golf Club

Lovell has gone a fair way to supporting the local sporting community by signing a sponsorship deal with Thirsk and Northallerton Golf Club.

The housebuilder, which is delivering 42 new homes at Saints Green at Peggy’s Field in South Otterington, has donated £500 to the golf club. The sponsorship money will be used to help with its day-to-day running costs.

The club, which is in Thornton-le-Street, was established in 1914 and its parkland course was extended from nine holes to 18 holes in 1997.

Club manager Matt Creighton said: “Many thanks to Lovell for their sponsorship of Thirsk and Northallerton Golf Club for 2025. We’re a family-friendly golf club and take pride in welcoming more people into the sport. We look forward to working with Lovell in the future helping to promote golf in the local community.”

Thirsk and Northallerton Golf Club manager Matt Creighton welcomes Lovell Sales Manager Ryan Porteus and Sales Executive Catherine Galley to the course

Phil Jones, Head of Land and Partnerships for Lovell, said: “Our ethos as a developer is not just to build new homes but also to reach out to form relationships with organisations which play a prominent role in the life of the local community.