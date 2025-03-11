Lovell to host open day at Kirk Ella development this weekend
Homebuyers are invited to explore a variety of house types on the development at The Sycamores during a special Open Day on March 15 from 10am to 4pm. This event provides the perfect opportunity to view a selection of homes and learn more about the benefits of living in this sought-after development.
Attendees at the open day will have the chance to tour the available properties, speak with the sales team, and receive expert financial advice from an on-site mortgage advisor. Whether actively searching for a new home or simply exploring options, visitors can gather valuable information and experience the community firsthand.
Miranda Parry, Regional Sales Director at Lovell explains: "The Sycamores offers a fantastic living environment, and this open day is the perfect opportunity for prospective buyers to see what makes it so special. With expert advice available on-site, we aim to make the home-buying process as smooth, informative, and enjoyable as possible."
The Sycamores is a charming development of two, three and four-bedroom homes located in the quaint East Yorkshire village of Kirk Ella. This picturesque village offers a unique blend of history, culture, and natural beauty.
Well known for its friendly community, Kirk Ella provides the perfect setting surrounded by countryside while still being just 20 minutes from Hull for those seeking a city experience.
The development is well connected, with the A164 just a short drive away and a regular bus service to Beverley, Hull, and Goole, making travel convenient for commuters and families alike.
Whether buying a first home, upsizing for a growing family, or looking for a peaceful retirement, The Sycamores offers a stunning selection of homes designed with modern living in mind.
To find out more about The Sycamores and the upcoming open day event, visit the website or call 01482 243 937.