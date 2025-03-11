Lovell is set to host a special open day at their development in Kirk Ella this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Homebuyers are invited to explore a variety of house types on the development at The Sycamores during a special Open Day on March 15 from 10am to 4pm. This event provides the perfect opportunity to view a selection of homes and learn more about the benefits of living in this sought-after development.

Attendees at the open day will have the chance to tour the available properties, speak with the sales team, and receive expert financial advice from an on-site mortgage advisor. Whether actively searching for a new home or simply exploring options, visitors can gather valuable information and experience the community firsthand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miranda Parry, Regional Sales Director at Lovell explains: "The Sycamores offers a fantastic living environment, and this open day is the perfect opportunity for prospective buyers to see what makes it so special. With expert advice available on-site, we aim to make the home-buying process as smooth, informative, and enjoyable as possible."

Lovell to Host Open Day at Kirk Ella Development This Weekend

The Sycamores is a charming development of two, three and four-bedroom homes located in the quaint East Yorkshire village of Kirk Ella. This picturesque village offers a unique blend of history, culture, and natural beauty.

Well known for its friendly community, Kirk Ella provides the perfect setting surrounded by countryside while still being just 20 minutes from Hull for those seeking a city experience.

The development is well connected, with the A164 just a short drive away and a regular bus service to Beverley, Hull, and Goole, making travel convenient for commuters and families alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether buying a first home, upsizing for a growing family, or looking for a peaceful retirement, The Sycamores offers a stunning selection of homes designed with modern living in mind.